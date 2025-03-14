Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.06 and traded as low as $13.70. Citizens Community Bancorp shares last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 20,793 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Citizens Community Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.06. The company has a market cap of $138.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.87%. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.