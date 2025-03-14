City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 373.07 ($4.83) and traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.27). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 349 ($4.52), with a volume of 61,973 shares.

City of London Investment Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 361.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 373.07. The company has a market capitalization of £168.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The closed-end fund reported GBX 19 ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. City of London Investment Group had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that City of London Investment Group Plc will post 31.8965517 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City of London Investment Group Company Profile

City of London Investment Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based asset management company, consisting of two wholly owned subsidiaries that invest primarily in closed-end funds for the benefit of their respective clients.

The Company, through its subsidiary City of London Investment Management Company Limited (CLIM), historically specialized in Emerging Markets and has expanded its range to International, Opportunistic Value and Frontier strategies, for primarily institutional clients.

