Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.17 and traded as low as $15.80. Colony Bankcorp shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 106,427 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Colony Bankcorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $276.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 144,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

