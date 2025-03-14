DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 756.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 1.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 target price on shares of DaVita in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.33.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA stock opened at $141.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.79. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $125.64 and a one year high of $179.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

