DCC (LON:DCC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,279.95 ($68.39) and traded as low as GBX 5,200 ($67.36). DCC shares last traded at GBX 5,210 ($67.49), with a volume of 360,746 shares trading hands.

DCC Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,333.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,279.95.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc is a leading international sales, marketing and support services group operating in 22 countries, supplying products and services used by millions of people every day. Headquartered in Dublin, the Group operates across three sectors: energy, healthcare and technology, employing over 16,000 people.

