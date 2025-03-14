Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 196,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,502,000 after buying an additional 22,109 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $185,451,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 3.9 %

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $116.84 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $115.06 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DECK. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Get Our Latest Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.