DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 648.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4,893.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 15,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,341.21. This trade represents a 22.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XRAY stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.07%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

