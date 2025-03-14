Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Donaldson by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Donaldson Trading Down 1.5 %

DCI opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. Analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $2,032,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,929.26. This represents a 51.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $946,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,992. The trade was a 34.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.