dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.59 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 72.10 ($0.93). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 74 ($0.96), with a volume of 338,625 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.94) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The stock has a market cap of £226.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.59.

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 2.58 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. dotdigital Group had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. On average, research analysts predict that dotdigital Group Plc will post 4.6030099 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from dotdigital Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. dotdigital Group’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Dotdigital Group plc (AIM: DOTD) is a leading provider of cross-channel marketing automation technology to marketing professionals. Dotdigital’s customer experience and data platform (CXDP) combines the power of automation and AI to help businesses deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences at scale.

