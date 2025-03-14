Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stock Position Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EHC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $77,944,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 2,458.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 869,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,990,000 after buying an additional 835,135 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $52,094,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $17,846,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 26.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,494,000 after buying an additional 156,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $93.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.86. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $74.27 and a 1 year high of $104.55.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 15.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,129.56. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

