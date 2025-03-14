Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ENTG. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.88.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $94.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.43. Entegris has a 1-year low of $92.84 and a 1-year high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,954.40. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 41.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

