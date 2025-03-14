Enteq Technologies (LON:NTQ) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 1.92 ($0.02). Enteq Technologies shares last traded at GBX 1.92 ($0.02), with a volume of 51,061 shares traded.

Enteq Technologies Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of £2.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.20, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Enteq Technologies Company Profile

Enteq Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the technologies oil and gas services market in the United States, China, Europe, Central Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement while drilling operations for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the oil and gas industry.

Further Reading

