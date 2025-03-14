EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 101.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 45.2% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 92.5% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 127,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $179.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $303.81.

Insider Activity

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,174. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.33.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

