Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Five9 were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVN. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at $15,610,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at $11,211,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 191.7% during the third quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 462,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after acquiring an additional 303,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,159,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,620,000 after acquiring an additional 259,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $8,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $34,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,383. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $254,474.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,390.60. This trade represents a 5.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,874 shares of company stock worth $985,446 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.19, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $63.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $278.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.70 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Five9 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.65.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

