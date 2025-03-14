Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 14,635.7% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,855 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fortive by 1,005.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,937,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,983 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 13.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,041,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,701,000 after purchasing an additional 977,428 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fortive by 1,014.1% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 924,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,984,000 after purchasing an additional 841,671 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Fortive by 59.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,359,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,271,000 after purchasing an additional 505,882 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 5,688 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total value of $457,997.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,793.32. The trade was a 10.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 32,085 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $2,530,223.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,296.36. This represents a 29.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,385 shares of company stock worth $19,508,529 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $66.15 and a one year high of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.80.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fortive

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.