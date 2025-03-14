FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.75 and traded as low as $36.05. FS Bancorp shares last traded at $36.23, with a volume of 8,865 shares trading hands.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $283.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.12). FS Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 354.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

