Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Globant were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Globant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Globant by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $128.76 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $642.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.42 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Globant

About Globant

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.