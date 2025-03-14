Guggenheim Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $186.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.77. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $182.84 and a 52-week high of $254.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. The trade was a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total transaction of $1,697,956.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,808,355.35. This trade represents a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,026 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

