H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$2.33. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,314 shares changing hands.
H2O Innovation Trading Up 2.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$214.22 million and a PE ratio of 68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03.
H2O Innovation Company Profile
H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than H2O Innovation
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.