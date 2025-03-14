Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 131.9% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 574,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,394,000 after acquiring an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $328,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $144.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.54. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $153.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $399.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.62 million. Analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $62,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,159.20. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $247,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,550.46. This trade represents a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,958,682 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HURN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $142.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

