ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 14,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 48,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Stock Down 0.9 %

ING opened at $19.78 on Friday. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ING Groep

About ING Groep

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.