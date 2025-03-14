Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 119.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,965 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.62% of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,290,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,182 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 112.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 212,388 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter valued at $11,751,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 283,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 45.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 226,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 70,909 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ZALT opened at $29.50 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $397.66 million, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.29.

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

