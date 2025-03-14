iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $90,759,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,504,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,883,000 after buying an additional 210,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,491,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,913,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,493,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average is $48.08. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

