iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,001,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 42,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $101.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.05. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $115.78.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

