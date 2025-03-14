iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 636.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,355.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $225,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EWC stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.