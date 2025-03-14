iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Destiny Capital Corp CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 128,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IJT stock opened at $121.00 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

