Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $213,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JMBS opened at $45.01 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.16.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

