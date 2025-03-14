JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $558.47 and traded as low as $520.00. JG Boswell shares last traded at $520.39, with a volume of 866 shares traded.
JG Boswell Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $547.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $558.47.
JG Boswell Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a $3.75 dividend. This represents a $15.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.
About JG Boswell
JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.
