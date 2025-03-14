Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $810,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $835,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,411,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,830,000 after acquiring an additional 36,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $210,941.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,226.89. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,740.53. This represents a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,656. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW stock opened at $96.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.63.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

