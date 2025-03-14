Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $189,000 Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 145.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williamson Legacy Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 57,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $6,294,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 695,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,296,950. This trade represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEVA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

