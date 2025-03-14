Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 36,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $2,257,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,177.28. The trade was a 39.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $3,299,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,938.24. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,738 shares of company stock valued at $14,700,809. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SKX opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $78.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.03.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

