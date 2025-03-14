Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,771.59 ($113.62) and traded as low as GBX 6,800 ($88.08). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 6,845 ($88.67), with a volume of 28,205 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Judges Scientific from £124 ($160.62) to £113.10 ($146.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7,625.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,771.59. The company has a market cap of £449.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Judges Scientific plc (AIM: JDG), is a group focused on acquiring and developing companies in the scientific instrument sector. The Group now consists of 22 businesses acquired since 2005.

The acquired companies are primarily UK-based with products sold worldwide to a diverse range of markets including: higher education institutions, scientific research facilities, manufacturers and regulatory authorities.

