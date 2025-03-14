Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,771.59 ($113.62) and traded as low as GBX 6,800 ($88.08). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 6,845 ($88.67), with a volume of 28,205 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Judges Scientific from £124 ($160.62) to £113.10 ($146.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.
View Our Latest Analysis on JDG
Judges Scientific Stock Down 1.9 %
Judges Scientific Company Profile
Judges Scientific plc (AIM: JDG), is a group focused on acquiring and developing companies in the scientific instrument sector. The Group now consists of 22 businesses acquired since 2005.
The acquired companies are primarily UK-based with products sold worldwide to a diverse range of markets including: higher education institutions, scientific research facilities, manufacturers and regulatory authorities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Judges Scientific
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.