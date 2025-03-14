Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,491,000 after acquiring an additional 319,730 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $224.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $627.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.60.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

