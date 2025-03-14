Landore Resources (LON:LND) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.74 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.22 ($0.04). Landore Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.27 ($0.04), with a volume of 105,651 shares.
Landore Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £10.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.74.
About Landore Resources
Landore Resource’s strategic objective is to crystallise value from BAM’s last estimated NPV of US$333.6m @ US$1,800/oz spot (from May 2022 PEA), as well as generating additional value from its non-core portfolio of precious and battery metals projects in eastern Canada and the USA.
