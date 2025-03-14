Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 224 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 238.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRD. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 1,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

CHRD opened at $103.32 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $99.40 and a 12-month high of $190.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.96.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

CHRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Trading set a $155.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $168.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $192.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,428.80. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Articles

