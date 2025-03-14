Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 168.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 3,346.2% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in HubSpot by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 18,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 33,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $598.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $727.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $649.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $434.84 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,652.27, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HubSpot from $640.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on HubSpot from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on HubSpot from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $783.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $863.96.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.65, for a total transaction of $6,202,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,819,745.70. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $2,144,760.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,941,285.61. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,997 shares of company stock valued at $35,796,526. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

