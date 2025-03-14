Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 228 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSPU. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 26,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.28 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $53.78 and a 12 month high of $71.77.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

