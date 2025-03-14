Larson Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 106.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AMBP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.90 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.35 target price (down previously from $3.60) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.60 to $3.10 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.63. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $4.26.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 1,760.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.68%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

