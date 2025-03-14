Larson Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,013 Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 356.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Acas LLC now owns 245,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 241,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 32,842 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 269,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.16. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $39.96.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

