Larson Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,181 Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 116.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 216,158 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 277.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 13.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 80,490 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 66.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARIS shares. US Capital Advisors cut Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI lowered Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ARIS opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.88. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aris Water Solutions

In other news, major shareholder S Corp Gable sold 57,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,475,027.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,165,939 shares in the company, valued at $80,889,741.45. This represents a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 936,008 shares of company stock worth $23,604,851. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.