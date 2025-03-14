Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52,039 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,038,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,106,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,853,000 after acquiring an additional 134,559 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $712,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.05.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 9,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $733,154.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.57. This trade represents a 39.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 75,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $5,663,314.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 369,271 shares of company stock worth $29,496,892. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average is $77.61. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $92.80.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

