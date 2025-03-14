Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 103.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVI opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.46. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $38.07.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. Equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVR Energy news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 878,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $16,027,369.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,570,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,163,322.25. This trade represents a 1.32 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,492,463 shares of company stock valued at $27,048,523. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $23.00.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

