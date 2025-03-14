Larson Financial Group LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 73.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Trading Up 0.9 %

GSK stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.13. GSK plc has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. GSK’s payout ratio is 98.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

