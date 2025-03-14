Larson Financial Group LLC Has $31,000 Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 274.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at about $5,524,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,097,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,007,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CAVA Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in CAVA Group by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.72 and a beta of 3.58. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $172.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 851 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $101,422.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,995 shares in the company, valued at $42,785,024.10. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 678 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $84,336.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,129,039.68. This represents a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,101 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CAVA. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.47.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

