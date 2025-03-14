Larson Financial Group LLC Has $31,000 Stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 18,200.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.99. Ellington Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a quick ratio of 37.04 and a current ratio of 37.04.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $38.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.88 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 106.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 11.7%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 113.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Ellington Financial from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

