Larson Financial Group LLC Has $35,000 Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Free Report) by 91.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the third quarter valued at about $431,000. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 64.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UDOW opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $579.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 2.94. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 52-week low of $71.43 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.14.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

