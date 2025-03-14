Larson Financial Group LLC Has $39,000 Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 80.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 73.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,094,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,105,000 after acquiring an additional 464,821 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,922,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,488,000 after acquiring an additional 252,581 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,558,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 487,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,976,000 after acquiring an additional 103,388 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.86.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $214.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.49. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $145.75 and a twelve month high of $230.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

