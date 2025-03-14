Larson Financial Group LLC Has $39,000 Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (BATS:EVUS – Free Report) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

BATS:EVUS opened at $28.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (EVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a passively managed fund that tracks an index of US value stocks with certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. The fund aims to maximize its ESG exposure. EVUS was launched on Jan 31, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

