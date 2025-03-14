Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 345.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Organon & Co. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $4,194,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGN shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.09). Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

