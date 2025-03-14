Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,917 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,773,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 122,018 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,464,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1,011.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 225,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 205,382 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 50.4% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 125,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 41,933 shares during the last quarter.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MCR stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36. MFS Charter Income Trust has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $6.58.

MFS Charter Income Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.